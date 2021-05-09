Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $851,672.11

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $851,672.11 and $6,950.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

