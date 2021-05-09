FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

