Frank Verdecanna Sells 87,992 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in FireEye by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

