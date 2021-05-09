Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.42 ($79.32).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €64.64 ($76.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of €65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.