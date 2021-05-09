Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

FMS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,250. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.