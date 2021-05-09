Frontier (FRONT) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $101.02 million and $41.62 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frontier has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00004595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

