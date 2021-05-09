Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Frontline reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Frontline by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Frontline by 141.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.96. 1,895,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,146. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.