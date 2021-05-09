FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 100 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $253.36 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

