FunFair (FUN) One Day Volume Tops $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

