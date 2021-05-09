Furucombo (COMBO) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00003342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00250711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $686.61 or 0.01195295 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00778533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.40 or 1.00418866 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

