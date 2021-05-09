Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,428 ($31.72) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 901.01 ($11.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,464.80 ($32.20). The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,138.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,922.54.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

