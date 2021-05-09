FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issued By B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $9,558,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,053,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

