FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.50 million.

Shares of TSE:VMD opened at C$11.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of C$9.13 and a 12-month high of C$16.19. The company has a market cap of C$459.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

