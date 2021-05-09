FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ferrari Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ferrari in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Shares of RACE opened at $200.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $150.97 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.