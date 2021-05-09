FY2021 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reduced by Analyst

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRSK. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $151.18 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,943. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after acquiring an additional 139,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after acquiring an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

