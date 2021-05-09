FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.36% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

