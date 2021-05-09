FY2022 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.56.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ANZBY opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This is a positive change from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

