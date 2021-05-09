G. Clive Newall Sells 50,000 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81.

TSE FM opened at C$33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.07. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$33.79. The company has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 783.72.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

FM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.47.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

