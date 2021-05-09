G.Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.61 on Friday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 248,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock worth $2,347,118 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.