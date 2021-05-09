Gamida Cell (GMDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.34). On average, analysts expect Gamida Cell to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMDA opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.03. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMDA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

