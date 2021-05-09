Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 28975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Specifically, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

