Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $3.95. Gannett shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 13,422 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 68.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339,470 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,657 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

