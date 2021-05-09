Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $140.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.57.
NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $143.76.
In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
