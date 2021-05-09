Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) PT Raised to $140.00

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $143.76.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

