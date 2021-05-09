Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.12

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.12 and last traded at $142.95, with a volume of 7837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Get Garmin alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,902. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.