Garner Asset Management Corp Has $328,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $80.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

