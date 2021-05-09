Gas Market Cap Hits $152.14 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Gas coin can now be bought for approximately $15.02 or 0.00025936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $152.14 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gas has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

