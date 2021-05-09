GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

GLOP stock remained flat at $$3.08 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 495,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

