Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.41.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

