Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $686.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 470,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $5,024,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

