General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $195.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

