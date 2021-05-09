General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $243.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a one year low of $128.80 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

