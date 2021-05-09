General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 83.5% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 341,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 155,577 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

