GenesisX Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. GenesisX has a total market cap of $124,816.41 and approximately $3,132.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000152 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,449,976 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

