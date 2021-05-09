Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Gentex worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

