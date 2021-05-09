Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 375.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,157,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

