GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%.

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $16.32 on Friday. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock has a market cap of $996.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GeoPark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.