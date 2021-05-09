Geron (GERN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Geron to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

