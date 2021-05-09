Ghost (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $310,953.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00086786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.08 or 0.00788745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00104140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,317.93 or 0.09156763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 15,244,086 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

