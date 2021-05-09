Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.10.

Shares of GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.98%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

