Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GLAPY stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $48.40 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

