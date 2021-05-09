Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Issues Earnings Results

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Glaukos updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.04. 371,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,112. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Get Glaukos alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,075 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.