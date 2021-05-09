Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.14.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,075. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after acquiring an additional 314,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after buying an additional 180,863 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.