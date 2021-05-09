Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $540.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.