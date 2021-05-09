Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,251,840.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $106.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

