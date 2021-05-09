Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMED. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.53.

GMED stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.70.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,543 shares of company stock worth $19,372,311. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $46,875,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $483,013,000 after acquiring an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $11,821,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 613,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 123,060 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

