Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

