Golden Goose 1-Day Volume Tops $319,638.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $319,638.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00250429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $696.21 or 0.01220939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00031106 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.00781675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,956.18 or 0.99883451 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

