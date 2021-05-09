GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. 12,659,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,493.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

