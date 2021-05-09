GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Increased to $8.90 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

GPRO opened at $10.80 on Friday. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $1,384,600.59. Insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,335,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 14.4% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 14.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

