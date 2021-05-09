GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.45. GoPro shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 65,837 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $257,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

